WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

