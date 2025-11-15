WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF $DWX

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

