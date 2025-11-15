Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.