Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

