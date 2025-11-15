WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,801,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.