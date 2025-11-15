WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.