CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CME stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $222.56 and a one year high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

