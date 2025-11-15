Intech Investment Management LLC Has $21.73 Million Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,056 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vistra by 47.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vistra by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,563,433.22. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,845 shares of company stock worth $152,178,104. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $174.37 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.