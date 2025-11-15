Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 254,178 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.53% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,135,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

Shares of GS stock opened at $790.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $785.07 and its 200 day moving average is $709.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

