Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2%

VBF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

