Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2%
VBF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $16.09.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
