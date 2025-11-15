Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.50 and a 200-day moving average of $317.55. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $377.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

