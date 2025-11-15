Intech Investment Management LLC Has $24.65 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371,054 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 159,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

