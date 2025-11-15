XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of XFLT opened at $4.78 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Insider Activity at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

In other news, insider Lauren Kristen Law acquired 20,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Jones sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $73,110.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 725,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 447,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 142.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 497,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 292,136 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

