Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 120,232 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 339.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,232 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

FDX stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

