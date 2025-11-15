HNI Corporation (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HNI to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

HNI stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. HNI has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $683.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HNI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

