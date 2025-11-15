Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 2nd

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a 33.3% increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:SII opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. Sprott has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 23.26%.The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

