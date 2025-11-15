Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Major Shareholder Carl Icahn Acquires 3,488,372 Shares of Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl Icahn acquired 3,488,372 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $74,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,336,044 shares in the company, valued at $308,224,946. This represents a 32.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Centuri stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.09%.The company had revenue of $848.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 13,573.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,316,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,414 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Centuri by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Centuri by 163.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter.

CTRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

