AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 550.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.