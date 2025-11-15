WealthShield Partners LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $70.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

