WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 19,753 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

