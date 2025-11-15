WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 207.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MGV opened at $138.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $140.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

