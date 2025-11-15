First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rothschild & Co Redburn Analyst Says

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $150.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup raised their price target on First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $253.08 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

