BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock worth $859,867. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HealthEquity by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 580,988 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HealthEquity by 43.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $8,276,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

