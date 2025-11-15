George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, Zacks reports. George Weston had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 billion.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $136.49. George Weston has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

