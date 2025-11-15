Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Sells $28,450.09 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $28,450.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,650,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,971.97. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $40,832.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $42,285.87.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $37,544.28.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $133,538.70.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOWL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.