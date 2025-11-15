Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$43.30 million during the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a net margin of 99.45% and a return on equity of 16.47%.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.73. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 209.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
