Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$43.30 million during the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a net margin of 99.45% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.73. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 209.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.29.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

