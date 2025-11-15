Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,161 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $25,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 765,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,994,100. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 733 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $18,434.95.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,593 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $59,120.40.

On Friday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 140 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $3,521.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,637 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $81,105.10.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 352 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $7,803.84.

On Friday, October 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,089 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $52,621.91.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 772 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $17,061.20.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $4,414.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $56,700.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 0.2%

ACR opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,074.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $8,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $24.50 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

