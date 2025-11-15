enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of enGene from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. enGene has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of enGene by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

