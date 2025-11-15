The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research set a $103.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

DLTR opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,784,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

