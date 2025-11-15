Financial Life Planners Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Financial Life Planners cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

