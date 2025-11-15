JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in United Rentals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $832.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $838.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

