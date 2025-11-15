LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 192,709 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,709 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 3.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $73,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

