Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Price

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of CCOI opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.77. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $212,692. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,704,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after acquiring an additional 469,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 687,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,161,000 after purchasing an additional 406,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

