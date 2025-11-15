Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Critical Survey

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.02 million ($2.00) -11.04 Aptorum Group $430,000.00 17.17 -$4.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Aptorum Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aptorum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enliven Therapeutics and Aptorum Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Aptorum Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Enliven Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 86.68%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A -24.88% -23.96% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

