Analyzing Curbline Properties (CURB) and Its Peers

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the "REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Curbline Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curbline Properties and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 Curbline Properties Competitors 375 2101 2231 83 2.42

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million $10.26 million 58.10 Curbline Properties Competitors $1.48 billion $293.45 million 34.65

This table compares Curbline Properties and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Curbline Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Curbline Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Curbline Properties Competitors 26.05% 10.73% 3.43%

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out -4.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Curbline Properties lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curbline Properties rivals beat Curbline Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

Curbline Properties Company Profile



Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

