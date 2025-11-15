Head to Head Review: Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) & The Competition

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aisin Seiki to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Aisin Seiki pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Aisin Seiki pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 30.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aisin Seiki and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion $699.31 million 12.18 Aisin Seiki Competitors $8.24 billion $178.85 million 26.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aisin Seiki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin Seiki’s rivals have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki 3.37% 7.55% 3.96% Aisin Seiki Competitors -1,652.84% -20.28% -5.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aisin Seiki and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aisin Seiki Competitors 685 3400 4662 235 2.50

As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Aisin Seiki’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aisin Seiki has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aisin Seiki rivals beat Aisin Seiki on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

