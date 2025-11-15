SG Capital Management LLC Sells 172,043 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,043 shares during the period. OSI Systems makes up 0.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OSI Systems worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.57.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 292,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $11,567,257. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $273.55 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.68 and a twelve month high of $292.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day moving average of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

