SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $63,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

