OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 273,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,561,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 343,107 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 523,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 73,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $148.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

