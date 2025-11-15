National Pension Service Sells 24,635 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $245.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.