Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 120,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 261,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.