OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 7.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $375.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.33 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

