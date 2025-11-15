24,489 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.