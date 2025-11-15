Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,571 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after purchasing an additional 480,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after buying an additional 227,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,347,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,207,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

