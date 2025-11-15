PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 194,091 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 325.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after purchasing an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,612,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 50.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

