Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.01 Million Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

SW opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

