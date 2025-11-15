Kellanova $K Stock Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in Kellanova by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,143,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,948,000 after purchasing an additional 632,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 101.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 230,397 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

Kellanova stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.Kellanova’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.