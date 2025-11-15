Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $193.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $169.26 and a one year high of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

