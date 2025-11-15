Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $84.10 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

