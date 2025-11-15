iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DVY stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.